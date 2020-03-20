Taylor-Odom Foundation awards scholarships to local graduates

Eight local high school students were selected to receive scholarships this year from the Taylor-Odom Foundation. These scholarships total $132,000 for the 2020 calendar year. These students will be graduating from area high schools in May.

The eight students are: Travis Bennett of Hardin High School, $20,000; Hallee Cognata of Dayton High School, $20,000; Laura DaVito of Tarkington High School, $6,000; Lauren Hickman of Hull-Daisetta High School, $20,000; Christian Howard of Tarkington High School, $20,000; John Jones of Liberty High School, $20,000; Rafael Martinez of Liberty High School, $20,000; and Madaliene Russell of Hardin High School, $6,000.

Forty-six students from Dayton, Hardin, Hull-Daisetta, Liberty and Tarkington submitted applications that were reviewed by the Taylor-Odom Foundation directors before final selections were made. The purpose of the Foundation is to provide financial aid to graduating high school seniors who might not otherwise be able to afford advanced education.

Eligible students must reside in Liberty County and graduate from either Hardin, Liberty, Dayton, Hull-Daisetta or Tarkington high schools. The amount of the scholarship varies based upon a student’s pursuit of a four-year degree, a two-year degree or vocational/technical certification from accredited institutions in the State of Texas. Evaluations are also made with respect to the applicant’s character, general attitude, initiative, leadership and potential for achievement.

This is the third year for granting of scholarships by the Taylor-Odom Foundation. The Foundation was created to honor two parents, Davey Lea Taylor Odom and Douglas E. “Doc” Odom, who instilled in their children that knowledge through higher education and hard work are keys to a good life.

For more information on the Taylor-Odom Foundation, go online to https://taylor-odom-foundation.com/index.php

