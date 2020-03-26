Cleveland’s Childress named Austin Bank senior vice president

Jeff Austin III, Vice Chairman of the Board, recently announced the promotion of Austin Bank employee Tasha Childress.

The promotion to Senior Vice President was approved at the March 2020 Board of Directors meeting at the Austin Bank corporate office in Jacksonville.

“Tasha is a true professional who is dedicated to giving our customers exceptional service,” said Austin. “We are proud to have her as a member of the Austin Bank team.”

Childress was elected Senior Vice President after joining the Bank in February 2019 to oversee Retail operations in the Cleveland office and serves as the Regional Manager for Retail in the Southeast Market. With 18 years of banking experience, she came to Austin Bank from Prosperity Bank where she spent her entire banking career starting as a Teller and working her way up as a Customer Service Representative, Lending Assistant and then Lobby Manager. A graduate of Shepherd High School, Childress attended Sam Houston State University. She and her husband, J.R., have two children – a son and a daughter.

Active in her community, Childress is President of the Rotary Club; serves as Treasurer for the Cleveland Salvation Army and the Cleveland ISD Educational Foundation; and is an active member of Liberty Church in Cleveland.

Austin Bank, a community bank headquartered in Jacksonville, Texas, has been voted one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Texas” for the twelfth consecutive year. With assets in excess of $1.8 billion, bank offices are located in 33 East Texas locations within 24 cities and twelve counties. Austin Bank is locally owned and operated by the Austin Family who is celebrating 111 years of service in the Texas banking industry.

More information about Austin Bank can be found on the bank’s website at www.austinbank.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

