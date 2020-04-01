Messages of hope continue to spread around Cleveland

Cleveland has become the epicenter of the Coronavirus in Liberty County with four confirmed cases as of March 31. While residents are working together to stop the spread of the disease, they also continue to encourage each other by posting banners with scriptures and messages on their homes and businesses.
Using the hashtag of #hopedealer, the banners were the creation and idea of Kristi Harris with Good Promotion. Bluebonnet News shared an article on the banners on March 24.
Since that time, other banners have popped up in front of homes and businesses, like Papa Ro’s Restaurant on N. Washington, Martin Chevrolet on S. Washington and the Law Office of Jennifer Bergman on S. Washington.
Here are the recent additions around town:
