Messages of hope continue to spread around Cleveland

Cleveland has become the epicenter of the Coronavirus in Liberty County with four confirmed cases as of March 31. While residents are working together to stop the spread of the disease, they also continue to encourage each other by posting banners with scriptures and messages on their homes and businesses.

Using the hashtag of #hopedealer, the banners were the creation and idea of Kristi Harris with Good Promotion. Bluebonnet News shared an article on the banners on March 24.

Since that time, other banners have popped up in front of homes and businesses, like Papa Ro’s Restaurant on N. Washington, Martin Chevrolet on S. Washington and the Law Office of Jennifer Bergman on S. Washington.

Here are the recent additions around town:

Ro’s Bar and Grill in Cleveland, owned by Jorge Cuellar and Mike Buckley, offers an encouraging message to passersby.

A fire truck owned by Zack Harkness and Jennifer Bergman is used to post a banner near the intersection of S. Washington Ave. and W. Southline St. in Cleveland.

The Bergman and Harkness families of Cleveland posted three banners in front of their businesses at the intersection of S. Washington St. and S. San Jacinto Ave.

