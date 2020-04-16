Kathryn Elizabeth Holecek, 73, a lifelong resident of Baytown, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was born in Baytown, Texas on October 5, 1946, to the late Vernon Massey and Marjorie Vickery Head. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown, Texas in 1967. After high school, she briefly attended Sam Houston State University.

Kathryn was of the Episcopalian faith. She spent her days as a homemaker, lovingly raising her children and taking care of the needs of the home. Kathryn pursued many interests, some of which included her love of cooking, arts and crafts and spending time with her family.

Kathryn was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many who knew her. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her husband Charles L. Holecek of Baytown, Texas; her children Kellie Frazier and husband Shawn of Baytown and Scott Milner of Baytown; her daughter-in-law Judy Milner of Baytown; her grandchildren Taylor and Tanner Frazier, Tyler and Sterling Milner; her brother Michael Massey of Caldwell, Texas; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Due to the current situation with the COVID-19 crisis, there will be no services at this time.

No services to be held

