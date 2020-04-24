David Scott MacDonald of Spring, TX passed away on April 21, 2020. He was born on December 20, 1965 in Houston, TX to David and Janet MacDonald. Scott graduated from Hastings High School in Alief, TX and then went to Texas State University for a short time. Most of his friends called him Dave.

Dave loved life. He loved his God, his family, and he loved people. He had a heartfelt desire to do all that he could to help those in the community in which he lived. Most recently, you could find him raising money and collecting toys for children in foster care at Christmas, serving in a food line at church, or sharing words of wisdom with undeniable passion at AA meetings. He felt called to help others improve their quality of life. Dave wanted everyone around him to have the joy he had found in his own life.

Dave’s profession was primarily in the food service industry. Managing restaurants was another way he could spend time getting to know people and influence those around him. He enjoyed interacting with customers and making new lifelong friends. Many of those who knew him lovingly called him “SuperDave.”

Dave is preceded in death by his father, David MacDonald; mother, Janet MacDonald Goedken; and stepfather, Loras Goedken. He is survived by his sister, Sandra Boner and husband, Joe, and their children of Milton, FL; his sister, Kelly Pike and husband, Jeff, and their children of Homer, LA; his brother, Eric Goedken and wife, Donna, and their children of Spring, TX; as well as a host of cousins, co-workers, and close friends.

Dave’s body has been donated to Texas State University as he wished. There will not be a memorial service at this time. Donations can be made in his memory to Montgomery County CPS Board, PO Box 1984, Conroe, TX 77305 or online by Venmo @Leland-Dushkin.

