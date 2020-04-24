Johnnie Ann Vines was born inConroe, Texas on August 27, 1957 and went to her Heavenly Home on April 21, 2020 in Conroe, Texas at the age of 62. She was loved by all and had a special gift caring for Alzheimer patients. Johnnie Ann loved her family and give endless time to all she knew. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Bailey Lyon and Mary Jane Lyon; brothers, Michael Anthony Grantom and Joseph Lamar Lyon. Johnnie Ann is survived by her daughter, Kristina Vines; brothers, James Manuel Grantom and Danny Ray Grantom; sisters, Billy Joan Davis and husband David, Michelle Lee Grantom-Landgraf and husband Robert, and Minta Louise Vines; grandchildren, Shawn, Desiree, Alyssa, and Steven Hernandez, along with other grandchildren; special friends, Patricia Goolsby and Bill Edwards; and numerous nieces and nephews and friends

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Johnnie Ann Vines, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

