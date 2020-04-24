Melvin Earl Watson, Sr., 76, of Splendora, Texas passed away on Tuesday April 21, 2020. Melvin was born on Tuesday April 27, 1943 in Crystal Springs, Mississippi, to Tommy Lee and Laura Melvis (Webb) Watson, both of whom have preceeded him in death. Melvin is also preceeded in death by 4 brothers, and 3 sisters. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 58 years, Patricia Watson; children, Melvin Watson, Jr and wife Debra of Splendora, Texas, Bobby Earl Watson of Splendora, Texas, Judy Ann Benavides and husband Carlos of Spring, Texas and Tammy Cantu, and husband Margil, Jr. of New Caney, Texas; brothers Roy Lee Watson and wife Sharon of Houston, Texas, Doug Watson and wife Rhonda of Onalaska, Texas; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Melvin loved to sit in his recliner and watch his dogs play. He was a wonderful man who will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Visitation for Melvin will be held Saturday April 25, 2020 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Houston International Church of God, 15022 Marine Rd, Humble, Texas. Services will begin immediately after the visitation at 12: 00 pm. Burial will be at Rosewood Funeral Home and Cemetery, Humble, Texas at 2:00 pm.

Only immediate family for visitation and burial due to COVID 19

All Services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

