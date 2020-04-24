Roy Kenneth Wells Sr. was born April 30. 1945 in Conroe, Texas and passed away April 21, 2020 in Bryan, Texas at the age of 74. Roy proudly served our country in the US Army from 1963-1966, where he was ranked as a SP4 (E-4), and was an artillery specialist. Roy loved the outdoors and his cattle. He owned and operated Wells Auction and was an auctioneer for many years. Roy loved his family and was a great Father and PaPa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis Marion Wells and Gladys Carr Wells and 2 brother-in-laws. Roy is survived by his children, Debra Marion Smith and husband Rick, Roy Kenneth Wells Jr., Jamie Wells and fiancee Ethan Cheatham, and Brandon Wells; brothers, Lloyd Wells and wife Lola, and William Wells and wife June; sisters, Hazel Pitts and Martha Ann Stephens; grandchildren, Chase Wells, Whitney Wells, Cheyenne Servantez, Kayden Servantez, Wyatt Servantez, Reagan Smith, and Jack Cheatham. Visitation will be at the Pentecostals of Hearne Church, Hwy 6 North at the junction of 79, Hearne, Texas, on Saturday, April 25 from 9-11am. The Celebration of Life service will begin at 11am with Bro. Edward Whitmire officiating. Burial will be at 4pm Saturday in the Freeman Cemtery in Graingerland, Texas. Pallbearers will be, Roy Kenneth Wells Jr., Chase Wells, Ethan Cheatham, Rick Smith, Darrell Wells, Dennis Maddox, Brandon Wells, and Robert Cochran.

