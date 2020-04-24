Lloyd Zebedee Hickman Sr., 81, of Friendswood, TX. passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Hickman was born on July 21, 1938, in Batson Tx. to the late George Edward Hickman and Barbara Ester Sullivan. He was a retired oilfield worker for Weatherford Int’l. holding several positions including Vice President. “Dad”, as he was affectionately referred to was instrumental in building the company. His career allowed him to travel and reside throughout North Africa, Scotland, and all of Europe. Mr. Hickman was a man of integrity and respect. His dry sense of humor would lead you on a journey only he can create. He enjoyed piddling around his residence. Paw Paw loved his grandchildren and was a big part of their lives. He will be greatly missed but his legacy will continue with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mr. Hickman is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Sonny Hickman, sisters, Sissy Deckert and Faye Teel.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 63 years, Norma Faye Hickman of Friendswood TX; sons, Lloyd “Zeb” Hickman Jr. and wife Judy of Beaumont, Lawrence “ED” Hickman of Friendswood, TX. and Lewis “Andy” Hickman of Rosharon, TX; daughter, Zelda F. Cox of Friendswood, TX; sister, Nadine Cook of Batson; grandchildren, Amanda Cox, Alvin Hickman, and Benjamin Hickman; five great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

A remembrance graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas with Rev. Hector Marchado officiating.

Honoring Mr. Hickman as pallbearers are Alvin Hickman, Benjamin Hickman, Tony Croley, Andy Hickman, Ed Hickman, and Zeb Hickman. Honorary pallbearers are Mark Hall, Angela Martin, and Gary Wood.

