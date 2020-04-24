P.D. Sutton, 86, of Honey Island, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Sutton was born on August 19, 1933, in Honey Island, TX to the late Dan Sutton and Cloann Nickelbur. He was an operator for 35 years with Kirby Lumber Co. and 15 years with Warren Engine Repair.



Mr. Sutton is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Verda Mae Sutton; sisters, Oma Sutton Lawrence, Florence Dunlap, Alphia “Dolly” Kelley; brothers, Floyd “Bo” Sutton, and Lloyd “Dick” Sutton; and granddaughter, Crystal Helms.



Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Deborah Morse of Honey Island, Elaine Sutton of Honey Island, and Susan Freeman of Honey Island; grandchildren, Jeremy Elmer, Boby Carson, Ricky Elmer, Chris Freeman, Jessica Lancaster, and Sabrina Broom; great-grandchildren, Remington Carson, Hadley Elmer, Aubree Freeman, Hayden Sikes, Skylar Morse, Kaydence Elmer, Zoey Carson, Brookland Elmer, Trey Lancaster, Brody Elmer, J. D. Broom, Hunter Carson, Lexi Elmer, Lucas Broom, and a host of loving family and friends.



Honoring Mr. Sutton as pallbearers will be Archie Lancaster II, Jeremy Elmer, Boby Carson, Chris Freeman, Ricky Elmer, and Skylar Morse.



Mr. Sutton will be laid to rest by his loving wife at Jordan Cemetery in Honey Island, TX. To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of P.D. Sutton, please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

