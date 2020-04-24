One person killed in crash in Cleveland

On Friday, April 24, 2020 around noon, Cleveland Police Department E911 dispatchers received an emergency call in reference to a motor vehicle accident on South Washington Ave. just south of River Street in the northbound main lanes.

The caller reported “that the female driver was entrapped inside of her pick-up truck that had been broadsided by a large dump truck.”

The female driver had pulled from the Agave Restaurant parking lot onto South Washington Ave. into the path of the dump truck that was traveling north on S. Washington Ave.

Cleveland Fire Department and Rescue was dispatched to the scene, and was able to extricate the female from the wreckage. She was to be flown by air ambulance, but was not stable enough to be flown. She was taken by EMS to the local HCA-Houston Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The dump truck driver was not injured.

Cleveland Police Department is still investigating the crash and have not released any names of individuals involved.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

