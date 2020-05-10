Joyce Evelyn Collins, 84, of Daisetta, Texas passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Collins born in Carthage, Texas but was a lifelong resident of Daisetta, Texas. She was born on August 29, 1935, to John Leopard and LeMoyne Pittman. Joyce was a very caring person and loved to be with her family. In her spare time, she was always looking for those great deals at local garage sales. All that knew Mrs. Collins loved her and she will be missed greatly.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John and LeMoyne Leopard; son, Heath Collins; great-great-grandchildren, McKayla Trove, Carolyn Cox, and Adrian Collins; and brother, Johnny Dean Leopard.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Glen and wife Sheila Collins of Hull, Texas; daughter, Joy and husband Bobby Evans of Daisetta, Texas and Karen and husband Jack Milsaps of Conroe, Texas; brother, William and wife Becky Leopard of Hull, Texas; sister, Nancy and husband William Deckert of Hull, Texas; 12 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Collins had numerous nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 10, 2020, between 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Faith & Family Funeral Services in Batson. A graveside service for Mrs. Joyce Collins will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Hardin Chapel Cemetery in Hardin, Texas with Reverend Gideon Watson officiating.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

