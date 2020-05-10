Misael “Misa” Molina, 36, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born on May 17, 1983, in Honduras. After graduating from high school, Misa worked as a contractor.

Misa was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend to many. He was a hardworking, devoted family man and dedicated friend. Misa was humble, nurturing, generous, and would give the shirt off of his own back to help others in need. He was a great example to his children whom he loved so dearly.

Misa had a great sense of humor, was a jokester, comedian, and storyteller. He was very social and most would say he never met a stranger. Misa was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, shrimping, and the beauty that nature had to offer. His favorite hobby of all was spending time with his family. Misa was loved by so many and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Misa leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his mother Mi Consuelo Molina; his beloved wife Lillianna Rodriguez; and his children Maykin Misael Molina Chirinos, Janatan Misael Molina Hernandez, and Lucas Levis Molina; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 3pm until 8pm on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Exchange Church, 4719 Atascocita Road in Humble. Misa will be repatriated and laid to rest in Honduras at a later date.

