Melba Loraine Pollard, age 53 of Shepherd, Texas passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was born March 16, 1967 in Cleveland, Texas to parents Tex and Wanda Carlos who preceded her in death.

Survivors include her husband, Pat Pollard; daughter, Nicole Murrah; brother, Charlie Carlos; grandchildren, Damien Murrah and girlfriend Heaven Pouncy, and Tyce Manikowski; great-grandson, Beaux Pouncy; uncle and aunt, Johnny Long and wife Rita; nephews, Ty Carlos and Charlie Carlos, Jr.; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, Monday, May 11, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 11, 2020 at Farley Chapel Cemetery, Shepherd, Texas.

PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT

CLEVELAND, TEXAS

281-592-2641

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Melba Loraine Pollard please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

