Ronald Lee Wells, 73, of Saratoga, Texas, passed away Friday. May 8, 2020, at his residence surrounded by loving family. Mr. Wells was born on September 13, 1946, in Beaumont, TX to the late Leroy Wells and Lenora Hatcher. He was a retired insurance agent writing policies for several companies. Mr. Wells is a United States Army Veteran, serving a tour of duty in Germany. Pop loved his family, especially his grandchildren.



Mr. Wells is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Roy G. Wells



Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Ronald “Rusty” Wells and wife Wendy of Anza, Ca; daughters, Jana Acy and husband Jason of Lyles, Tenn; Jodi Heflin and husband Robert “Rob” of Vivian, LA; brothers, Jerry L. Wells and wife Cynthia of Kountze, Billy Ray Wells and wife Mary of Kountze; grandchildren, Drew Wells and wife Melanie of Warren,MO; Cate Purvis and husband Will of Gulfport, Miss, Cidni Ballard and husband Michael of Johnson City, Tenn, Mason Wells of Anza, Ca, Logan Wells of Anza, Ca, Ryan Garren and wife Kelsie of Bonagua, Tenn, Bryan Garren of Sharon, TN, Lacynn Belk of Vivian, LA, Cadenn Heflin of Baton Rouge, LA; great granchildren, Matthias, Jeremiah, Adeline, Abigail, Bear, Maverick and Maddux; daughter by choice, Courtney Carouthers and grandchildren by choice, Ra



A graveside service of remembrance will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Oil Field cemetery in Saratoga, TX. with Pastor Bill Fabriguze officiating.



Honoring Mr. Wells as pallbearers are Ronald “Rusty” Wells, Jerry L. Wells, Billy Ray Wells, Jesse Wells and Chris Carouthers. Honorary pallbearers are Courtney Carouthers and Calvin Parrish To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ronald Lee Wells please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

