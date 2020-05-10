Rev. Richard Dean Hale, 66, of Coldspring, Texas passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. He was born on Sunday, August 9, 1953 in Owensboro, Kentucky to James Harrison Hale and Virginia Maxine (Bryant) Hale, both of whom have preceded him in death. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 48 years Linda Hale; daughters, Lorrie Haggard and husband Jeff, Carrie Garza and husband Daniel; brothers, Dan Hale and wife Gail, Eddie Hale and wife Kim; sisters, Anna McCoy and husband Albert, Tammy Bowley and husband Joel; grandchildren, Andrea Hoberg, Colby McIntosh, Nathaniel Garza and Elaina Garza; great-grandchildren, Reagan, Camdyn, and Chloe Hoberg; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Richard was a man of God, he served 30 years in the ministry, 21 of those years at New Life Assembly of God Church in Patton Village. He loved fishing and his vintage hot rods. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Visitation for Richard will be held at New Life Assembly of God in Patton Village on Tuesday May 12, 2020 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Funeral service for will immediately follow at 10 am. Reverend Eddie Hale officiating. Interment for Richard will be at Houston National Cemetery on Monday May 18, 2020 at 9:30 am.

