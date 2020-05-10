Liberty County sees surge in new COVID-19 cases, including case involving child

Liberty County is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to a report from the Liberty County Office of Emergency Management. This brings the total number of cases in the county to 64.

Eight of the new cases were confirmed from tests conducted at the Liberty Fire Department’s mobile testing center on May 3, 2020.

The new cases are for the following:

5-10-year-old south Liberty County male – recovering at home

40-50-year-old south Liberty County male – recovering at home

60-70-year-old south Liberty County male – recovering at home

50-60-year-old south Liberty County female – recovering at home

40-50-year-old north Liberty County male – recovering at home

40-50-year-old north Liberty County male – recovering at home

30-40-year-old south Liberty County male – recovering at home

30-40-year-old south Liberty County male – recovering at home

40-50-year-old south Liberty County male – recovering at home

20-30-year-old south Liberty County female – recovering at home

40-50-year-old north Liberty County male – recovering at home

20-30-year-old south Liberty County male – recovering at home

40-50-year-old north Liberty County male – recovering at home

50-60-year-old north Liberty County female – recovering at home

40-50-year-old north Liberty County male – recovering at home

50-60-year-old south Liberty County female – recovering at home

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, everyone should:

wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

avoid close contact with people who are sick.

stay home when they are sick.

cover coughs or sneezes with a tissue, then wash their hands.

clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.

If you wish to be tested for COVID-19, there are a couple of upcoming opportunities this week. Emergency Hospital Systems, which operates Texas Emergency Hospital and Cleveland Emergency Hospital, both in Cleveland, is hosting a drive-thru testing site from Tuesday, May 12, through Friday, May 15. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily and the testing location is The Sanctuary Church, 100 E. Hanson St., Cleveland.

Insurance and self-pay is accepted to cover the $150 cost of the test. Payment must be made online in advance. To register, go online to https://www.emergencyhospitals.care/covid_testing_houston/

Liberty Fire Department is hosting a second testing location on Tuesday, May 12, at the fire station, 1912 Lakeland Dr., Liberty. You can register online at txcovidtest.org or by calling 512-883-2400.

