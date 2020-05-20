17-year-old charged with burglary in Liberty

Liberty Police are conducting an investigation of a burglary of a residence that occurred shortly before 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of Edgewood in the City of Liberty. The investigation has resulted in an arrest of a suspect.

Police responded to an alarm call located at the 1400 block of Edgewood shortly before 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Upon officers’ arrival, Officer Randy Johnson approached the front of the residence as Officers Greg Rodriguez and Randal Walter approached the rear.

Officer Johnson advised he heard movement coming from inside the residence while Officer Walter observed a white male running toward the rear of the residence through a window.

The white male exited the residence from a back door where Officer Rodriguez and other responding officers detained the subject. The white male was identified as Tylor Jones, 17 year old male of Liberty.

Through an investigation, it was found that Tylor Jones allegedly entered the residence without the owner’s permission to commit theft.

Jones was arrested for Burglary of a Habitation and transported to the Liberty County Jail without incident.

