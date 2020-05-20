Cleveland woman stabbed in head during domestic altercation

A 31-year-old woman was critically injured Wednesday morning when she reportedly was stabbed in the head by her boyfriend.

Officers with Cleveland Police Department were called to a home on the 900 block of Beach Ave. around 4:25 a.m. When they arrived, they found the female victim lying on the floor inside the residence.

The woman suffered stab wounds to the back of her head with the knife used in the attack still lodged in her head. EMS arrived and transported the woman to HCA Healthcare Kingwood Emergency Room.

According to Capt. Scott Felts, spokesperson for Cleveland Police Department, investigators were called to assist.

A search warrant was obtained, the crime scene was processed and interviews were taken from both the boyfriend, 64-year-old James Vernon McGowen, of Cleveland, and the victim, who police are not identifying at this time.

“The female is currently in stable condition and is awaiting surgery for the removal of the knife blade that is lodged in her head,” Felts said.

McGowen is currently being held in the Cleveland Police Department Jail. He is charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.

