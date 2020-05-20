Liberty High School names val, sal

Baylee Chandler and Zandrea Carter are the valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, for the Liberty High School Class of 2020.

Chandler is the daughter of James Chandler and Monie Chandler. In the fall, she plans to attend Houston Baptist University where she will major in biology. Her goal is to attend medical school to become a dermatologist.

She is a recipient of the CMSA scholarship. Her extracurricular activities include National Art Honor Society, National Honor Society, Leo Club, Interact Club, FFA and softball.

When asked what teachers were instrumental in her success as a student, Chandler credits Ms. Hughes for always being interested in her well-being and helping to develop her love of science. She also credits Coach Slack as the most influential person in her growth as a person and athlete.

“I have matured so much through softball and have become a person I am proud to be,” Chandler said.

She says the best advice she ever received came from a senior when she was just a freshman.

“They told me that if I plan to be successful and high in rank, I had to be diligent in my work from the very first day as a freshman and not slack even though I was young,” Chandler said. “That stuck with me and I believe that is the reason I ended as the valedictorian.”

With that lesson to share, she also encourages future students to work hard for everything they hope to attain because “even though it may seem out of reach, eventually they can be prosperous,” Chandler said.

Salutatorian Zandrea Carter is the daughter of Clarence Carter and Tandra Mendez. A recipient of the Regents Scholarship, she plans to attend Texas A & M University where she will major in biomedical sciences to work toward becoming a veterinarian.

She is a member of band, choir, LEO club and Academic UIL teams.

Carter credits her high school choir director, Christie Bean, with impacting her academic life in a positive way.

“She let me join the advanced choir as a junior with no previous choral experience. She believed in me and my abilities and taught me to do the same for myself,” she said.

The best piece of advice she has ever received is a simple phrase: “Whether I say that I can or can’t, it’s true.”

She has her own advice to offer future students.

“The best advice that I can offer future high school students is to work hard, but also allow yourself to have fun and experience the good things that come with being in high school, like being part of close-knit organizations,” Carter said.

