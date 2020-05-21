Janice Richards Daugherty was born October 1, 1932 in Jamestown, Kentucky and went to her Heavenly Home on May 13, 2020 in Cleveland, Texas at the age of 87. Janice loved God, but most of all she loved her family and the time spent with them.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Hazel Arwood-Withers; husbands, Lynn Foy Richards and Robert Daugherty; daughter, Shirley Mitchell; grandchildren, Thomas and Perry James. Janice is survived by her sisters, Barbara Withers-Daugherty; brother, Clifford and Kathy Withers; children, Janice Birkenfeld and Karla Richards; grandchildren: Gerald and wife Gayle, Shirl, Michael and wife Katina, Christopher and wife Heather, Sheri and husband Gary, David and wife Crystal, Ana and husband Edward, Janice and husband Bennett; great grandchildren: Michael Jr., Christian, Elizabeth, Austin, Matthew, Ariana, Lee, Jason, Breanna, Jordan, Christopher, Case, Colt, Reese, Morgan, Grace, Madison, Zoe, Lexy, Carime, Alessio, Joseph, Jonah, Warren, Corey, Thomas, Tyler, Kathryn, and Katelyn; great-great grandchildren: Lea, Sabrina, Alana, Kenzie, Thomas, Dakota, Parker, Cash, Blake, Everett, Chevy Lee, Wesson Lane, Peyton, Toby, Audrey, Ryan, Averie, Axel, Aleia, and Kylie.

The Celebration of Life Service will be at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11am with Bro. Thomas Lowe officiating. Burial will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park on Lauder Road. Pallbearers will be: David Nobles, Gerald Bodde, Ray Nobles, Jason Brown, Christopher Birkenfeld, Michael Birkenfeld, Corey Gray, and Tyler Gray.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Janice Richards Daugherty, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

