Jana Marie Buchanan, 76, of Liberty, Texas passed away tragically on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at her residence. Jana, the daughter of the late James Henry Elam and Janrose Triplett Elam was born on February 22, 1944 in Covington, Kentucky.

Jana attended Madison High School in Richmond, Kentucky graduating in 1962. She went on to get a business degree from Fugazzi Business College. Jana was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She had an adventurous spirit. She went parasailing and white-water rafting. She loved to travel, going to many of the world’s most beautiful places including Alaska, Hawaii, Israel, Australia, Spain and London to name a few. Jana loved spending time in her sunroom, working in her garden, crocheting and spending time with her family.

Jana was a true example of grace and a beautiful combination of person who lived life to the fullest and a clear understanding of what was most important – the simplicity of living life with those you love. She was a long standing member of First United Methodist Church in Liberty.

Jana was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law Jerry Lee Buchanan. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving and devoted husband of fifty-seven years Bill Buchanan; daughter Dr. Kellie Buchanan; son John Anthony “Tony” Buchanan; grandsons Key Mason Jones Buchanan, Tyler Austin Buchanan; granddaughter Meagan Danialle Buchanan, brother-in-law John Buchanan and numerous other loving friends and family.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 5-8pm in the chapel at Allison Funeral Services, 1101 N. Travis Liberty, Texas 77575. Funeral Services will be held at 2pm on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Liberty with Reverend Josh Hale officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow at Cooke Memorial Cemetery in Liberty.

Visitation and Funeral Services will adhere to social distancing guidelines. If you plan to attend the Funeral Service on Saturday, the church requires that you wear a mask.

Memories and condolences can be shared with the family by visiting www.allisonfuneralservice.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

