Donated show animals are feeding families in Hardin ISD

A generous donation of 7,000 pounds of meat is helping to feed Hardin ISD students and their families this summer. The meat comes from show animals that were purchased from 4-H and FFA students who were unable to participate in local livestock shows due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Some people in the community who wish to remain anonymous purchased the animals, had them processed and reached out to our school district and local churches to see if we could help deliver the meat to our families in need,” said Hardin ISD Superintendent Gerald Nixon.

Nixon said the school district leaped at the chance and began working with school counselors, administrators and child nutrition workers to compile a list of families.

“These staff members know the greatest need in our community because they know the students in our district,” Nixon said.

The families were at first surprised when Nixon and other staff began showing up at their homes in Hardin ISD transportation vans.

“They really appreciate it. Lord knows they need it. Hardin ISD has been taking care of the meal distribution during the week, but on the weekends we weren’t doing that. Many of our families with one income have dropped to no income because of the pandemic,” he said.

Each family is receiving three pounds of hamburger, one pound of sausage and a steak – either round, strip or other type. The family allotments are expected to last throughout summer based on the current need.

“This is the fourth week that we have delivered the meat to our families,” said Nixon, adding praise for the community members who donated the meat. “A huge shout-out to all the people who helped. They know who they are. They want to remain anonymous but I want them to know that this was really nice of them to do for the community.”

For more information on Hardin ISD, call 936-298-2112.

