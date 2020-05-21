Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 19, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 19, 2020:

  • Bushue, John Charles – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Displaying Expired License Plates/Registration
  • Citizen, Whitney Dwight – Driving While License Invalid, Expired Registration, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Failure to Appear
  • Fregia, Evil Knevil – Failure to Control Speed, Operating Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Displaying Expired License Plate and Driving While License Invalid
  • Garcia, Crystale – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Illegal Burn, Prohibited Item in a Correctional Facility, Failure to Control Speed, No Driver’s License
  • Grays, Deandre Daquan – No Driver’s License
  • Hennessey, Dennis Michael – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • McDaniel, Cason Irwin – Evading Arrest or Detention, and Parole Violation
  • Rogers, Johntrell Dante – Possession of Marijuana
  • Turrubiartez, Juan Carlos – No Driver’s License
  • Wear, Austin Tyler – Disorderly Conduct
