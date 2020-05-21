Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 19, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 19, 2020:

Bushue, John Charles – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Displaying Expired License Plates/Registration

Citizen, Whitney Dwight – Driving While License Invalid, Expired Registration, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Failure to Appear

Fregia, Evil Knevil – Failure to Control Speed, Operating Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Displaying Expired License Plate and Driving While License Invalid

Garcia, Crystale – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Illegal Burn, Prohibited Item in a Correctional Facility, Failure to Control Speed, No Driver’s License

Grays, Deandre Daquan – No Driver’s License

Hennessey, Dennis Michael – Possession of a Controlled Substance

McDaniel, Cason Irwin – Evading Arrest or Detention, and Parole Violation

Rogers, Johntrell Dante – Possession of Marijuana

Turrubiartez, Juan Carlos – No Driver’s License

Wear, Austin Tyler – Disorderly Conduct

Garcia, Crystale

Hennessey, Dennis Michael

McDaniel, Cason Irwin

Rogers, Johntrell Dante

Wear, Austin Tyler

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

