Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 19, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 19, 2020:
- Bushue, John Charles – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Displaying Expired License Plates/Registration
- Citizen, Whitney Dwight – Driving While License Invalid, Expired Registration, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Failure to Appear
- Fregia, Evil Knevil – Failure to Control Speed, Operating Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Displaying Expired License Plate and Driving While License Invalid
- Garcia, Crystale – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Illegal Burn, Prohibited Item in a Correctional Facility, Failure to Control Speed, No Driver’s License
- Grays, Deandre Daquan – No Driver’s License
- Hennessey, Dennis Michael – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- McDaniel, Cason Irwin – Evading Arrest or Detention, and Parole Violation
- Rogers, Johntrell Dante – Possession of Marijuana
- Turrubiartez, Juan Carlos – No Driver’s License
- Wear, Austin Tyler – Disorderly Conduct