Fundraiser to benefit Cleveland fire chief set for June 3

Recovering from open heart surgery has been difficult for Cleveland’s beloved fire chief, Sean Anderson. After undergoing surgery on May 19, Anderson remains in the hospital and has a lengthy recovery ahead.

Anderson is a loving husband, father, son and chief. He and his wife of 14 years, Randi Coats Anderson, have three children – Hannah, Gideon and Deziree. They also have five grandchildren.

Anderson has devoted the last 20 years of his life to Cleveland Fire Department, rising to the rank of fire chief five years ago. While he is usually one people call on for help, right now he and his family need the help of his community.

A fundraiser is planned for June 3 at Bailey’s BBQ, 140 Truly Plaza, Cleveland, Texas. Between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., a percentage of each and every sale will go toward Sean Anderson and his family.

This event is also being sponsored by Neal Funeral Home, Martin Dodge, Good Promotions, NAPA and Scott Shuff State Farm.

“Your gifts of prayers of quick recovery are greatly needed. We would appreciate your assistance in support of this benefit for Chief Anderson and his family. May God bless you and yours,” reads a letter from the City of Cleveland.

