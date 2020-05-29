Liberty High School graduates celebrated during Friday night parade

Hundreds of vehicles lined up outside of Liberty High School Friday night to take part in a reverse parade to celebrate the Class of 2020. Knowing that the graduates’ school year was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, the community was obviously anxious to show its support, decorating vehicles and floats, honking their car horns and shouting congratulatory greetings to the graduates as they passed.
Standing by lawn signs bearing their name and yearbook photos, the graduates were spaced several feet apart in keeping with social distancing recommendations. With 137 graduates, the line stretched from the high school parking lot to the middle school parking lot next door.
A graduation ceremony will be held on Friday, June 26, 8 p.m., at the Memorial Stadium, 1024 Bowie, Liberty, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the following day.
Senior Awards Nigh will be held on Tuesday, June 26, 6:30 p.m. Seniors will be notified by letter if they should attend with more details.
Due to COVID-19, each graduate will only be allowed 10 tickets for family members to attend the ceremony. The school district is asking that no more than five people sit together and adhere to social distancing guidelines whenever possible.
Guests must have a ticket present and a COVID Health Screening Form in order to enter the stadium. The COVID Health Screening Form will be sent digitally to seniors and hard copies will be available on site. Face covering or a face mask is recommended but not required.
The ceremony will be live-streamed to the LISD website.
