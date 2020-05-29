Liberty High School graduates celebrated during Friday night parade

Hundreds of vehicles lined up outside of Liberty High School Friday night to take part in a reverse parade to celebrate the Class of 2020. Knowing that the graduates’ school year was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, the community was obviously anxious to show its support, decorating vehicles and floats, honking their car horns and shouting congratulatory greetings to the graduates as they passed.

Standing by lawn signs bearing their name and yearbook photos, the graduates were spaced several feet apart in keeping with social distancing recommendations. With 137 graduates, the line stretched from the high school parking lot to the middle school parking lot next door.

A graduation ceremony will be held on Friday, June 26, 8 p.m., at the Memorial Stadium, 1024 Bowie, Liberty, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the following day.

Senior Awards Nigh will be held on Tuesday, June 26, 6:30 p.m. Seniors will be notified by letter if they should attend with more details.

Due to COVID-19, each graduate will only be allowed 10 tickets for family members to attend the ceremony. The school district is asking that no more than five people sit together and adhere to social distancing guidelines whenever possible.

Guests must have a ticket present and a COVID Health Screening Form in order to enter the stadium. The COVID Health Screening Form will be sent digitally to seniors and hard copies will be available on site. Face covering or a face mask is recommended but not required.

The ceremony will be live-streamed to the LISD website.

Here are some of the photos from tonight’s event:

Liberty High School graduates are greeted by school district staff in a reverse parade on Friday night at the high school and middle school.

Vehicles were decked out with messages for favorite graduates in a reverse parade Friday night at Liberty High School.

One Liberty High School graduate added a fun touch with bubbles as he greeted people in a reverse parade on Friday.

A steady flow of vehicles traveled through the high school parking lot into the middle school parking lot in Liberty for a reverse parade to celebrate Liberty High School’s 137 graduates.

Some well-wishers put a lot of work into decorating their vehicles and floats for a reverse parade on Friday night to celebrate Liberty High School’s graduates.

Liberty High School graduates greet their friends and loved ones during a reverse parade on Friday night.

Liberty High School Principal Benicia Bendele drives a mule ATV around the high school and greets graduates before the start of a reverse parade Friday night.

