LCSO Deputy Richard Whitten honored with posthumous plaques

Curt Smith and his business family of the Piney Wood Rooters Company are accustomed to reaching out to individuals and organizations when they see a cause that is worthy of assistance and recognition.

Such is their continuing involvement with military wounded warriors who have given so much for their country by offering free hunting trips and other events to blend these heroes back into society and in some small way give back to these men and women for their sacrifices.

It was with this same driving force to recognize the heroic efforts of others that prompted Smith to contact the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and make arrangements to give two very unique handmade wall plaques in recognition for the heroic actions of Deputy Richard Whitten that eventually led to his death.

The two plaques, one smaller one for Kami Whitten to place on a wall in her home and a larger one for Sheriff Bobby Rader to place on the wall of the Sheriff’s office, were presented in a somber ceremony Friday at the sheriff’s office in Liberty.

“It was one year ago today on May 29, 2019, that Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Whitten was shot while attempting to arrest a murder suspect who had just shot three people, with two of the victims sustaining fatal wounds. The bullet struck Deputy Whitten in the neck area and lodged in his spine causing immediate paralysis. On February 3, 2020, Deputy Whitten passed away succumbing to complications of the gunshot wound,” Rader said.

Many people and organizations have offered their condolences, sent sympathy cards and gifts and all of these are deeply appreciated by the Whitten family and the Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff added.

