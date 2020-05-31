Jack Tolbert May, 77 of Crosby passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Baytown, Tx. Jack was born February 21, 1943 in Paris, Tx to parents Jack Reece May and Norma Tolbert May.

Jack had been a resident of Crosby for the past 20 years after moving from Northshore. He spent his younger years in Texas City where he was 1961 graduate of Texas City High School. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1968. Jack was a long time employee of Grocers Supply Company where he was the transportation supervisor. He served his community as a member of the Lions Club and participated in Meals on Wheels. He was a former member of Uvalde Baptist Church and is currently a member of First Baptist Church of Crosby. Jack served in the music ministry at Harvest Time Church of God, he loved the Lord and music. Jack enjoyed playing the harmonica at churches, nursing homes, special community events or even when just sitting on the front porch. He loved spending time with family, friends and neighbors and especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 51 years, Sharon May. He is survived by his daughter, Leann Hackett and husband Rollon; his sons Scott May and Jeff May; his grandchildren, Jay Hackett and wife Jaycee and Kayla May; his great grandchildren, Easton and Journee Hackett; sister Gaye Goebel and husband Mike; also numerous other relatives and friends.

Services for Mr. May will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at 12:00 p.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. at Pace Stancil. Interment will follow at Palms Memorial Park in Dayton. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jack Tolbert May please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

