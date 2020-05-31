John Edward Greak, 67, of Liberty, Texas, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

John was born on March 31, 1953, in Baytown, TX to the late Henry Greak and Elva Fregia. A long time resident of Liberty, he was owner of Greak Trucking of Liberty. He had a kind heart toward everyone he met. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him. John was always willing to help anyone in need and was such a nice man who never met a stranger and was always friendly and polite.

John is preceded in death by his parents; Henry John Greak and Elva Fregia and brother Tommy Greak.

Those left to cherish his memory are wife Sharon Greak of Liberty and son J.T. Greak and wife Chancie of Daisetta, and Grandchild, Bryce Fregia of Daisetta, and a host of other family members and caring friends.

A memorial service is schedule at a later date. To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of John Edward Greak, please visit our Tribute Store.

