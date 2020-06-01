Liberty County adds more cases of COVID-19

Liberty County is reporting several new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. This brings the total number of cases in Liberty County to 95. Three people in Liberty County have died as a result of the illness.

The new cases are as follows:

Case #83 – A north Liberty County female in her 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #84 – A south Liberty County female in her 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #85 – A north Liberty County male in his 60-70s – recovering at home

Case #86 – A south Liberty County female in her 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #87 – A south Liberty County male in his 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #88 – A south Liberty County male in his 60-70s – recovering at home

Case #89 – A south Liberty County female in her 50-60s – recovering at home

Case #90 – A north Liberty County male in his 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #91 – A south Liberty County male in his 60-70s – recovering at home

Case #92 – A north Liberty County female in her 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #93 – A north Liberty County male in his 60-70s – in the hospital

Case #94 – A north Liberty County male in his 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #95 – A south Liberty County female in her 60-70s – recovering at home

The Texas Department of State Health Services is supporting Liberty County in identifying any close contacts of the patient while he was sick, so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms and quickly tested, if needed.

These are things everyone can do to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then wash your hands.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Minimizing exposure is especially important for people who are 65 or older, or who have an underlying health condition like heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, high blood pressure or cancer.

People in those groups have a higher risk of developing severe disease if they do get COVID-19, and the safest thing for them during an outbreak will be to stay home as much as possible and minimize close contact with other people.

