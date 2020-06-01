Texas hunting and fishing license, boat registration offices open for appointments only

Starting June 1, all Texas Parks and Wildlife Department law enforcement offices statewide and the license and registration office at the Austin headquarters will reopen to customers with appointments. Social distancing, face coverings and other public health measures will be mandatory for all customers.

Appointments will be scheduled in 15-minute increments with the first appointment beginning at 8:15 a.m. and the last appointment at 4:30 p.m. Missed appointments must be rescheduled for another time. Customers can schedule an appointment by calling the law enforcement office or license and registration office directly.

New business practices will be in effect for all offices including:

Only one customer is allowed in the office, unless a caregiver is needed

Cash, checks and money orders are acceptable methods of payment. Credit cards and debit cards are not accepted at this time.

Customers must complete all necessary forms before arriving for their appointment

No walk-ins will be allowed at this time

Available services at these offices include original titles and registration, registration renewal, transfer of existing titles and registration, replacement certificates for number cards, decals and titles, pre-paid party boat inspections, party boat operators license, addition or release of a lien, commercial licenses and permits, and game warden inspections.

Additional services, only being processed by mail at the Austin headquarters, are bonded titles and abandoned bonded titles.

