Efrain Valdez, age 65 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He was born February 17, 1955 in Jalisco, Mexico to parents Silberio and Blandina Valdez who preceded him in death along with his sisters.

Survivors include his wife, Maribel Valdez; sons, Jesus Valdez and wife Nancy, Efrain Valdez, Jr. and wife Amalia; daughters, Roselin Madrid and husband Juan Carlos, Laura Alfaro and husband Otoniel; brothers, Fidenco Valdez and Jose Valdez; eleven grandchildren, numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with a rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m.

PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT

CLEVELAND, TEXAS

281-592-2641

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Efrain Valdez please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

