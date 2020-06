Jessie Alvin Rogers, age 92 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was born April 9, 1927 in Lathrop, Michigan.

Survivors include his wife, Mabel Rogers; and daughter, Dene Hickman.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas.

