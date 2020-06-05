Linda Rae Knight, age 76 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was born February 5, 1944 in Beaumont, Texas to parents Aubrey and Verlee Ward who preceded her in death.

Linda was an active member of Security First Baptist Church. She was a very devout and religious woman who brought a lot of people to the Lord during her missionary work in Nicaragua Mexico. Linda was a world traveler with an artistic flare, often times painting pictures of the various cities she traveled to. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her husband, Henry Thomas Knight; son, Charles Byrd and wife Amanda; daughter, Elaine Johnson and husband Will; step-daughter, Angela Vermeersch; brother, Aubrey Gene Ward and wife Brenda; grandchildren, Morgan Larson and husband Steven, Deborah Byrd, Joy Byrd, Jared Byrd, Desirae Johnson, Allen Dudley and Marissa Vermeersch; great-grandchildren, Kharis Thomason and Karlie Byrd; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 5, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will follow starting at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 5, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Morgan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Security First Baptist Church, 21158 HWY 105 East, Cleveland, TX 77328.

PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT

CLEVELAND, TEXAS

281-592-2641

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

