The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 30, 2020:

Boutin, Pierre Don – Disorderly Conduct

Jones, Billy Earl – Criminal Trespass

Maness, Timothy Allen – Theft

Pender, Michael Allen – Bond Forfeiture-Theft of Firearm

Pratt, Jennifer Lynn – Parole Violation

Young, Dusty Wayne Allen – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence

