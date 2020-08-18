Julious Melvin Holifield, age 82 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was born June 27, 1938 in Laurel, Mississippi to parents John and Emily Holifield who preceded him in death along with his daughter, Sarah Kay Walton; sisters, Vicie Marzellia Landrum and Sarah Birtha Day; brothers, Alson Holifield, Johnie Holifield, Maurice Holifield and Haurice Holifield; nephew, Dan Holifiled; and niece, Doris Barnett.

Survivors include his wife, Ann Holifield; daughter, Deborah Fay Wilkerson; sons, Melvin Ray Holifield and Micah Jay Holifield; brother, James Marvin Holifield; fourteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will follow starting at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Ryan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas. Masonic burial service under the auspice of Tarkington Prairie Lodge #498.

