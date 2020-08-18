Oscar Rojas Ortiz, Jr., age 69 of Porter, Texas passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. He was born December 4, 1950 in Houston, Texas to parents Mary Duncan and Oscar Ortiz, Sr. He is preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Mary and Tommy Duncan; and father and step-mother, Oscar Sr. and Linda Ortiz.

Survivors include his son, James Ortiz and wife Ashley; daughters, Ruby Ortiz, Tiffany Villarreal and husband Randy; brothers, Anthony Ortiz, Sam Duncan, Tommy Duncan and wife Regina, and Jimmy Duncan; sisters, Lisa Blankenship and husband Gary, Carol League and husband Mike, Gloria Ortiz and husband Tres, Sarah Grady and husband Eddie; along with eleven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at 12:45 p.m., Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Houston National Cemetery, Houston, Texas.

