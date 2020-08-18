Marlene Dillon, age 79 of Splendora, Texas passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was born December 30, 1940 in Cleveland, Texas to parents John Turner and Estelle Boles who preceded her in death.

Survivors include her daughter, Cheryl Dillon Carter and husband Otis Carter; sons, Tracy Dillon and wife Raquel Dillon, Greg Dillon and wife Jari Dillon; sister, Bernadine Clark and husband Marvin Clark; brother, Otis Boles and wife Connie Boles; grandchildren, Matthew Carter and Kayla Mills, Jared Carter and wife Danica Carter, Dustin Dillon, Brooke Wright, Dalton Dillon and wife Lainey Dillon, Dakota Dillon, Tara Dillon, Ashli Goss, Ambri Goss, and Kassi Vela; great grandchildren, Georgia Lynn Carter, Jake Campbell, Landon Galloway, and Easton Dillon.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will follow starting at 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park, Cleveland, Texas.

