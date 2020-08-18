William Conway Snell, age 78 of Coldspring, Texas passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020. He was born December 29, 1941 in Houston, Texas to parents Guy Hubert and Kathleen Conway Snell who preceded him in death along with his sister, Kay Snell Dauchy; and brother, Barney Snell.

Survivors include his wife, Wanda Lewis Snell; son, Derrick Conway Snell; daughters, Lea Snell Williams and Allison Elizabeth Cantrell; grandchildren, Hayley Michelle Staton,

Heidi Monique Staton, Hunter Wayne Staton, Jordan Deshawn Roberson; great-grandson, Conway Lewis Cantrell; four nieces and two nephews.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will follow starting at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Restland Memorial Park, Livingston, Texas.

