Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 16, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 16, 2020:

  • Ballard, Tyra – Driving While Intoxicated-first
  • Cleto-Martinez, Josue Ivan – Driving While Intoxicated, BAC>=0.15
  • Goss, Jared Brandon – Public Intoxication, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Displaying Expired License Plate
  • Hughes, Lucas Carroll – Failure to Appear and Disregarding Traffic
  • Molina, Kevin Holman – Theft, more than $100 and less than $750
  • Rodriguez-Molina, Alvin Steve – Theft, more than $100 and less than $750
  • Rodriguez, Fidelia – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Silva-Cerna, Adrian – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Zavala-Silva, Francisco Javier – Public Intoxication
