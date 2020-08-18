Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 16, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 16, 2020:

Ballard, Tyra – Driving While Intoxicated-first

Cleto-Martinez, Josue Ivan – Driving While Intoxicated, BAC>=0.15

Goss, Jared Brandon – Public Intoxication, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Displaying Expired License Plate

Hughes, Lucas Carroll – Failure to Appear and Disregarding Traffic

Molina, Kevin Holman – Theft, more than $100 and less than $750

Rodriguez-Molina, Alvin Steve – Theft, more than $100 and less than $750

Rodriguez, Fidelia – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Silva-Cerna, Adrian – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Zavala-Silva, Francisco Javier – Public Intoxication

