Tomas Edward Rodriguez, 50, of Dayton passed away on August 14, 2020 in Kingwood, Texas. He was born in Zacatecoluca, La Paz El Salvador to parents, Jose A. Bonillo and Paula Rodriguez.

Tomas had lived in the Dayton area for the past 4 years and was previously of the Houston area. He was currently working as a truck driver. Tomas loved the Lord and his church. He loved being with his family and friends. He never met a stranger and will be remembered as a friend to all he knew.

Tomas is survived by his wife, Glenda Rodriguez; his children, Jessica A. Rodriguez, Crystal J. Rodriguez Bizier and husband Christopher, Edward A. Rodriguez , Tomas Edward Rodriguez, Jr., and Giannella Abigail Rodriguez; grandchildren, Chrytian Daniel Rodriguez Bizier, Zayden Rodriguez and Cyrus Lorenzo Rodriguez Bizier; mother, Paula Rodriguez; brothers and sisters, Carmen Patricia Rodriguez de Barias and husband Jose, Rina Estela Rodriguez and husband Jose Ruiz, Carlos Alfonzo Rodriguez and wife Yolanda, Norma Marlenne Vasquez and husband Carlos, Doris Anayancy Morales and husband Wilfrido; Jose Rodriguez and Yoselyn Rodriguez Ezquivd . He was preceded in death by his father, Jose Agapito Bonilla.

Service for Tomas will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Casa de Oracion Cristiana, 241 CR 4881, Dayton, Texas. Burial will follow at Palms Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Visitation for Tomas will be a 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Casa de Oracion Cristiana.

