Sharon E. Smeriglio was born in Houston, Texas on February 26, 1946 and passed away August 16, 2020 in Cleveland, Texas at the age of 74. Sharon had a love for life, and for her family. She enjoyed spending time with all of them, especially during the holidays and special occasions. She was preceded in death by her parents, A.A. Moon and Frances Bohannon Moon; son, Jerry Martin Jr. Sharon is survived by her beloved husband of 28 years, Robert Smeriglio of Cleveland, Texas; children, Ricky and Becky Martin of New Caney, Kenny and Tina Martin of Plum Grove, Tracy and Denice Martin of Cibolo, Barbara and James Norris of Plum Grove, Chris Martin of Plum Grove, Julie and Philip Reed of Splendora, Robert Jr. and Kelly Smeriglio of Mesa, AZ, Chuck and Amy Smeriglio of Chandler, AZ, and Brenna and Derek Maby of Chandler, AZ.; 47 grandchildren and 37 great grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Highpoint Fellowship in Splendora from 10-11am. Funeral Service will begin at 11am with Pastor Walter Kahler officiating. Burial will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park. Pallbearers for the service will be, Andrew Martin, Joshua Martin, Garrett Martin, Cody Martin, Kolby Reed, and James Norris III.

