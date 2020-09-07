Gerald Scott Iler, 59, of Liberty, Texas passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. He was born on January 14, 1961 in Baytown, Texas to parents Gerald Dean Iler and Patricia Goodwin Iler.

Scott worked as a Master Electrician for most of his career. He was a talented electrician and respected within the industry. In his spare time, Scott enjoyed hunting and fishing. He had a kind gentle heart with a soft spot for animals and children. Scott had a great sense of humor. He loved making his friends and family laugh. He was well liked and popular amongst his friends.

Scott was preceded in death by his father. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his only child and son, Colton Scott Iler; mother Patricia Goodwin Iler; brothers Ronald “Red’ Iler, James Iler and wife Linda and Eric Iler. In addition he leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends.

A private graveside service and committal will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Cooke Memorial Cemetery in Liberty. Allison Funeral Services has been entrusted with arrangements.

