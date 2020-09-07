Richard Wayne Lawson

Richard Lawson, 80, of Livingston, Texas passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was born on Monday, June 10, 1940 in Houston, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Edward Lawson and Eddie Margaret (Kridner) McGuire, wife, Lavita Marie Lawson, brothers, David Ray and Jimmy Dale Lawson, sister, Connie Kay Burnett. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Linda Lawson; children, Kay Williams and husband Mark; Ricky Wayne Lawson and wife Tina; step-daughter, Laura Henderson; sisters, Pat Franklin, Terri Barnett and husband Craig; grandchildren, Heather, Brandy, Becky, Elizabeth, Ricky II, Ashley, Shannon, Kensie and Cohen; numerous great -grandchildren, other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Richard will be held at Rainbow Baptist Church on September 8, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Rainbow Baptist Church at 11:00 am. Interment for Richard will immediately follow at Holly Grove Cemetery. Pastor Ryan Claussen, officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

