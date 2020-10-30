Cerebral palsy won’t stop H-D student from dancing at homecoming event

Hull-Daisetta freshman Kody Fregia might have cerebral palsy but he promises to dance at Friday night’s homecoming dance. Earlier this week, he received a surprise invitation to the dance by three varsity cheerleaders – Samantha Miles, Ashley Fregia and Hayli Arceneaux.

The girls, all juniors, say that despite Kody being a couple of years behind them in school, he is one of their best friends. They say they wanted to have a memorable night hanging out with him. Their invitation to the dance was filmed by teacher Dennis Warren. The girls prepared a paper sign they stretched along the hallway that said, “Will you go to homecoming dance with us?”

As he walked out of his classroom, he encountered his friends holding the sign, but he almost walked past them.

“Kody, read the sign,” Warren said to him. “They are asking you, dude.”

The invitation began with Hayli but Samantha and Ashley quickly joined in.

“I talk to Kody’s mom all the time. I saw him walking around last week and I said to myself, ‘I am going to ask Kody to homecoming next week,'” Arceneaux said.

All the girls say they turned down invitations to the dance by other boys because they wanted to go with Kody.

All three cheerleaders will be performing during Friday night’s game, so they say they will have little time to dress up and will be wearing their cheerleader uniforms.

“We are going to let Kody look sharp tonight. He’s going to look nice,” Ashley said.

Kody plans to bring flowers for each of his three dates and has a few surprises of his own planned for them.

“I am going to show them my best dance moves,” he said.

