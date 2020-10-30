Golden’s Furniture in Liberty to close at year’s end

After serving the residents of Liberty County for more than 75 years, Golden’s Furniture in Liberty is closing. The store’s owners, siblings Nan Regen Gilmore and Jody Regen, made the announcement on Friday afternoon. The last day of business will be Dec. 31, 2020.

The owners cite a change in the way customers shop for furniture and the COVID-19 pandemic as the primary reasons in an announcement posted on the store’s Facebook page. The announcement reads:

Dear friends, It is with great sadness that we are announcing the closing of Golden’s Furniture Showroom in Liberty. The people we have had the privilege of serving have supported us through the smiles and the tears. We could not have remained open since 1945 without our customers, and we value each and every one of you greatly.

There are no words to express our gratitude through the generations. But it is time for us to close our doors. Mom and Pop stores like ours have struggled to stay alive with the big box stores and online shopping, even though we believe that customer service still sets us apart from our competitors. However, the pandemic has only worsened our plight.

Our last day will be December 31, 2020. We will have a sale to liquidate all inventory, and we will be reaching out to our customers with open accounts. Whether you are shopping or just want to visit or reminisce, please stop by our showroom at 2212 N. Main Street, Liberty. We look forward to seeing you! We offer our most profound thanks and gratitude for your support for the last 75 years.

Signed, Jody, Nan, and all the Regen family

Golden’s Furniture was founded by the late C.T. and Uvalde Mae Isham Coker Golden in 1945. The couple’s daughter, Dorris Earlene Coker Regen, and her husband, Joe B. Regen Jr., purchased the store from her parents in 1982. When the Regens passed, with Dorris dying more recently in 2013, the store passed to their children – Nan and Jody. Over the years, five generations of the family have worked for the business.

Hurricane Harvey was particularly cruel to the Regen family as it sent several inches of water into the main showroom and warehouse. The store also suffered losses from other major floods over the last 30 years.

The store closing impacts five employees, including two members of the Regen family.

