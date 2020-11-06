Volunteers needed for Trinity River sandbar cleanup

When the weather is good, on most weekends you can find people camping and fishing along the banks of the Trinity River in Moss Hill. What they leave behind oftentimes is trash that ends up in the river, creating a risk for the fish and animals who rely on the river and problems for the people who fish in the waters.

In an effort to clean up the river banks, Stephanie Johnson and Shayla Harwell with Emergency Services District 7 (Hardin Fire Department) are teaming up with Texas Game Wardens Jake Noxon and Lauren Iles to organize a volunteer-led campaign on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers will first gather at the Trinity River sandbar off of SH 105 just west of the Moss Hill intersection and then set off in pairs or small groups to pick up trash and debris. The collected trash will be bagged and hauled to an appropriate waste disposal or recycling site.

“We think it’s important to keep the trash out of the water. There are a lot of people in our area who live off the fish, so it’s a safety concern. The Trinity River can actually be a pretty place but the trash is ridiculous,” said Johnson.

Volunteers are encouraged to dress casual in jeans or pants, tennis shoes and a long-sleeved shirt. They could also consider bringing along sunscreen and insect repellent.

“We will have a table set up for signing people in when they arrive. We will get everyone’s basic information so we can make sure everyone is accounted for afterward,” Johnson said.

Donations of trash bags, water, Gatorade and snacks are needed. Johnson said they are also hoping to find someone willing to sponsor a sack lunch for the volunteers afterward. Donated supplies can be dropped off at one of the three following sites: First Liberty National Bank in Liberty, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Hardin Fire Department, Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Friday, 5:30 to 9 p.m.; and Liberty Fire Department on any date and time.

“Come out and help us support our local wildlife and keep the environment clean,” a statement on the event’s flyer reads.

For more information or to volunteer, call Johnson at 936-776-8477 or Shayla Harwell at 936-346-7083.

The Trinity River at Moss Hill

