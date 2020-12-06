James Arthur Sivils, 83, of Dayton, Texas passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020. He was born on Saturday, January 16, 1937 in Moffat, Texas to Luther Floyd Sivils and Pauline Harris Sivils, both of whom have preceded him in death. James was also preceded in death by his sister, Martha Ford. Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Sonya Gross, Yolanda Hill, James Sivils and wife Linda, Jason Sivils and wife Lauren; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

