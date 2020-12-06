Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 2, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 2, 2020:

  • Bart, Christopher – Deadly Conduct
  • Casanova, Robert – Blue Warrant
  • Ford, Noah Lane – Hold for Harris County-Burglary of a Habitation, Hold for Harris County-Burglary of a Vehicle and Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility
  • Jones, Michael Allen – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Assault Against Elderly or Disabled Individual
  • Patton, Martin Baxter Jr. – Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
  • Porter, Angela Mary – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Rey, Christopher Allen – Bond Forfeiture-Driving While License Invalid, Speeding, Violate Promise to Appear
