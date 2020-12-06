Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 3, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 3, 2020:

  • Bean, Kelvin – Hold for Bay City Police Department-Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Hold for Bay City Police Department-Possession of Marijuana
  • Castillo, Claudia Aguilar – Bond Forfeiture-Driving While License Invalid with previous convictions and Driving While Intoxicated With Open Alcohol Container
  • Cline, Dylan Trey – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Harvey, Alex Brian – Bond Revocation-Theft of Property
  • Lewis, Dennis Dewayne Sr. – Public Intoxication and Failure to Identify
  • Lichtenwalner, Ashlie – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Blue Warrant
  • Pursley, Jonathan Brian – Public Intoxication
  • Reescano, Kapatrick Lynn – Disorderly Conduct
