Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 3, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 3, 2020:

Bean, Kelvin – Hold for Bay City Police Department-Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Hold for Bay City Police Department-Possession of Marijuana

Castillo, Claudia Aguilar – Bond Forfeiture-Driving While License Invalid with previous convictions and Driving While Intoxicated With Open Alcohol Container

Cline, Dylan Trey – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Harvey, Alex Brian – Bond Revocation-Theft of Property

Lewis, Dennis Dewayne Sr. – Public Intoxication and Failure to Identify

Lichtenwalner, Ashlie – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Blue Warrant

Pursley, Jonathan Brian – Public Intoxication

Reescano, Kapatrick Lynn – Disorderly Conduct

Bean, Kelvin

Castillo, Claudia Aguilar

Cline, Dylan Trey

Harvey, Alex Brian

Lewis, Dennis Dewayne Sr.

Lichtenwalner, Ashlie

Pursley, Jonathan Brian

Reescano, Kapatrick Lynn

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

